Tinubu appoints officers for federal university, Abeokuta, others

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has appointed principal officers for the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, Ogun and Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Potsikum, Yobe.

Tinubu appointed Prof. Fatiu Arogundade as the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of in Abeokuta.

Dr Obayomi Olukayode Gregory is the new Registrar, Mrs Adedokun Omolola Olufunso the Bursar, while Dr Idiat Odunola Agboola becomes the university’s Librarian, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Arogundade, a Professor of Medicine at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, served as the Registrar of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Ijanikin.

With over 33 years of teaching, research, and administrative experience and as a Fellow of the International Society of Nephrology, he has spearheaded medical research and academic reforms and attracted substantial research grants from 2012 to 2023.

The new registrar, Gregory, has been the Deputy Registrar at the National Mathematical Centre, Abuja.

Olufunso, a Chartered Accountant, served as the Deputy Bursar at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, while Agboola, the librarian, has been an Associate Professor of Library Science at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, until now.

President Tinubu implored the new officers to provide visionary leadership and build a solid foundation for the university’s growth and development.

He expressed confidence in the university officers’ ability to leverage their collective expertise to ensure that the institution, established in 2023, produces world-class medical professionals.

Similarly, Tinubu has appointed Prof. Sa’adu Umar as the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Yauri, Kebbi.

Mr Abdullahi Ahmed was appointed Registrar, Dr Muhammad Yusuf Alkali, Bursar, and Mrs Maimuna Ahmed, Librarian.

Umar is a Professor of Agriculture Extension and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research and Innovation) at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero.

Ahmed, formerly the Deputy Registrar of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, has served in various capacities in the Federal College of Education (Technical), Potiskum, Yobe.

Alkali, a former Dean of the School of Accountancy and Finance at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, and Ahmed, currently the College Librarian at the Niger State College of Nursing Sciences, Minna, complete the leadership team.

The tenures of the principal officers at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi, are set at five years each, with no extensions, as stipulated in the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

Established by an Act of the National Assembly, the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi, offers full-time courses in teaching, instruction, and training across disciplines such as technology, applied science, arts, social sciences, humanities, and management. (NAN)