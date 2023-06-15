Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Yau Darazo, others as Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed some special advisers as his new administration takes shape.

According to a statement signed by Mr.Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director Information, State House, the President has appointed Mal. Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake Alake as well as Yau Darazo among others as Special Advisers

The list of appointees include: Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy; Mr. Yau Darazo, Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs; Mr. Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

Other appointees are: Mrs. Olu Verheijen, Special Adviser, Energy; Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. Nuhu Ribadu, Special Adviser, Security; Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment and Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser, Health.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

