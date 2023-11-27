Monday, November 27, 2023
Tinubu appoints NNPC board, management team

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Board and Management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) with effect from Dec. 1.

A statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced this on Monday in Abuja.

He said that this was in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The appointees are: Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer, and Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer.

Others are Mr Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director, Mr Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director, and Mr Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director.

The rest are Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director, Mr David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director, and Ms Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

He said that the president also approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries.

They are Mr Okokon Ekanem Udo for Federal Ministry of Finance and Amb. Gabriel Aduda for Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Tinubu urged the appointees to comply with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy.

“This will monetise all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team,” the statement said. 

By Ismail Abdulaziz (NAN) 



