Tinubu appoints new Transmission Company of Nigeria Executive Directors

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four Nigerian professionals to serve as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), for a renewable term of four years.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement said the move is part of his diligent efforts to substantially enhance the quality and quantity of electric power wheeled across the nation’s power grid.

Those appointed include Engineer Oluwagbenga E.A. Ajiboye — Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider; Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali — Executive Director, Independent System Operations; Ochije Ogini Chukwuka — Executive Director, Finance & Accounts and Abiodun Foluso Afolabi — Executive Director, Human Resources & Corporate Services

According to Ngelale, the President expects that these Nigerians who have been appointed on the strength of their experience, competence level, qualifications, character, and dedication will commit themselves wholly to realizing the innovative and expansive energy vision of his administration, in addition to delivering consistently excellent service to the Nigerian people.