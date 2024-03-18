Tinubu appoints new team for Almajiri education commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new leadership for the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Lawal Ja’afar Isa is to serve as the Chairman of the Board of the Commission, while Dr Idris Sani is to serve as the Executive Secretary/CEO.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja.

He said that Ja’afar-Isa is a respected leader and previously served as the Military Administrator of Kaduna State from 1993 to 1996.

Ngelale said Sani holds a master’s and doctorate degrees in Islamic studies and was the Director-General, Al-Iman School, Lafia; Commissioner, Basic/Secondary Education, Yobe State; and the Chairman, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Borno State.

He is also a member, Nasarawa State Government Committee on Enlightenment Campaign, and Secretary-General, Association of Private Schools in Nasarawa state.

”The President expects that the new appointees will bring their vast experience into the management of this critical Commission, which impacts the very core of society.

They should ensure that the administration’s drive to guarantee Nigeria’s out-of-school children the most comprehensive education is realised in the superseding interest of the nation’s future,” he said.

