Tinubu appoints new Service Chiefs, IGP, others

By Okon Okon

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate retirement of National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, and Comptroller-General of Customs, with immediate effect.

Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Bassey, the president has appointed their replacements.

Those appointed are: Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Taofeeq Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff, and AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

Others are; DIG Kayode Egbetokun as Acting Inspector-General of Police, Maj.-Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defense Intelligence, Col. Adebisi Onasanya, Commander Brigade of Guards, and Lt.-Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf, Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja.

Also appointed are, Lt.-Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa 177, Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Lt.-Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim, 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger, Lt.- Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote, 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Similarly, the President has approved the appointment of other Military Officers in the Presidential Villa as follows: Maj.- Isa Farouk Audu, Commanding Officer State House Artillery, Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu, Second-in-Command, State House Artillery.

The rest are; Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat, Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence, Maj. TS Adeola, Commanding Officer, State House Armament, Lt. A. Aminu, Second-in- Command, State House Armament.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of two additional Special Advisers and two Senior Assistants.

They are; Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser, Policy Coordination, Hannatu Musawa, Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy, and Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters, Senate.

Also, Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim was appointed Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives.

Similarly, the President has appointed Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

*It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” (NAN)

