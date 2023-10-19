Tinubu appoints new NAN MD, others in Information Ministry

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Ali Muhammed Ali as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

The other new leadership of the departments and agencies in the Ministry of Information and National Orientation are:

(1) National Orientation Agency (NOA) — Director-General /CEO — Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu

(2) Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) — Director-General/CEO — Mr Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos

(3) Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) — Director-General/CEO — Dr Muhammed Bulama

(4) National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) — Director-General/CEO — Mr Charles Ebuebu

(5) Voice of Nigeria (VON) — Director-General / CEO — Mr Jibrin Baba Ndace

(6) Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) — Director-General / CEO — Dr Lekan Fadolapo

(7) Nigerian Press Council (NPC) — Executive Secretary / CEO — Mr Dili Ezughah

The President tasked the new leadership to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage on through the effective reform of these key institutions of government.

He added that these institutions function to unify the people, reshape mindsets, and showcase Nigeria to the rest of the world.

The appointments of the new leadership take immediate effect. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

