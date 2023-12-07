Tinubu appoints new members of National Council on Privatization Council

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new members of the National Council on Privatization (NCP), representing the private sector in the Council

A statement Thursday signed by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale listed those appointed thus: Oluwole Osin — South-West; Mohammed Mustapha Bintube — North-East; Olayiwola Yahaya — North-Central and Akwa Effion Okon — South-South.

Ngelale said rhe President charged the new members of the Council to bring the best of their private sector experience to bear in ensuring that Nigerians receive the greatest value and impact from investments that were made on their behalf.

