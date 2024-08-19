Tinubu appoints new management for Niger Delta Power Holding Company

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).



By Salif Atojoko



President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

A statement on Monday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, said Engr. Jennifer Adighije was appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Others are: Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, Executive Director (Generation); Engr. Bello Bello, Executive Director (Networks); Mr Emmmanuel Umeoji, Executive Director (Corporate Services); and Mr Omololu Agoro, Executive Director (Finance & Accounts).

Engr. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama was appointed Executive Director (Strategy & Commercial) and Barrister Steven Andzenge, Executive Director (Legal Services).

Adighije, the new NDPHC chief executive officer, is an experienced engineer with competencies across management functions in the private and public sectors.

She holds a Master’s degree in Wireless Networks & Telecommunications from Queen Mary University of London, UK and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

“The President expects the new members of the management of the company to deploy their expertise and experience to drive NDPHC’s mandate of effectively managing the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP),” Ngelale.said. (NAN)