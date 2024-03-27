Tinubu appoints new Coordinator for National Centre for Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (rtd) as the new Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

According to a press release made available to Newsdiaryonline and signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the DIG Kokumo (rtd) is a seasoned and accomplished law enforcement professional with over 30 years experience in crime prevention, management, analysis, and control.

He was Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja, from 2022 to 2023.

Ngelale said, the President expects that the new Coordinator will deploy his immense experience and expertise in efforts to revamp the Centre and evolve new strategies to bring lasting solutions to the menace of arms proliferation which is a significant driver of insecurity in the country.