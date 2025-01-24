Tinubu appoints new chairman for UNIABUJA teaching hospital

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Ikye Orikpo from Delta State as the new Chairman of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The presidential aide said ” Orikpo joins the new board chairpersons announced earlier today.

” The Presidency also wishes to clarify a few things about the list of Board chairmen announced today.

” Duro Meseko from Kogi state is the Chairman of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute. What appears to be a duplication has been corrected.

” Also, Mr Yahaya Wurno from Sokoto, not Ambassador Wurno, is the Chairman of Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority. The mix up is regretted,” said Onanuga. (NAN)