Tinubu appoints new Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).on Thursday.

According to Ngelale, Dr. Bello is a consummate professional with more than 25 years of work experience in consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.

The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability, the presidential spokesman said.