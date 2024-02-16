Friday, February 16, 2024
Tinubu appoints new CEOs in housing sector

By Favour Lashem
President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management teams of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Mr Badamasi Haiba, Director Information, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the agencies affected were the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Haiba said the President approved the appointments of Mr Shehu Osodi as the new Managing Director of FMBN, while Mr Ibidapo Odojukan was appointed Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services

He said Mr Muhammad Abdu was appointed Executive Director, Loans & Mortgage Services, while  Ms. Chinenye Anosike, was named Executive Director Business Development & Portfolios.

IHon. Oyetunde Ojo, was appointed Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, while Mr Mathias Byuan was appointed Executive Director, Housing Finance & Accounts.

Others appointments in FHA are, Mr. Umar Abdullahi, Executive Director, Business Development, Mr Oluremi Omowaiye, Executive Director Project Implementation and Mr Ezekiel Nya-Etok as Executive Director, Estate Services — .(NAN)

