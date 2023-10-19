Tinubu appoints new BOI chief executive

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Olasupo Olusi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI) for a term of four years in the first instance.

The appointment was announced in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement said the appointment of Olusi followed the voluntary resignation of the former BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olukayode Pitan.

“Olusi has served as a World Bank economist and development finance expert over the past 20 years.

“Between 2011 and 2015, Olusi served as the economic adviser to then Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance.

“He is an alumnus of Hull University, United Kingdom,” said the statement.

Olusi also obtained a Masters degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, as well as a Doctorate in Finance & Economics from Durham University, United Kingdom, in 2005.

The President tasked the new BOI Chief Executive to ensure that Nigerians operating all sizes of enterprises across sectors were given fair and equitable access to much needed support.

He said this would bolster employment generation and wealth creation among income groups in the country with special regard for lower and middle income enterprise operators. (NAN)

