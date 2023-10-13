Tinubu appoints new board, management of FERMA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four (4) years.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who announced this in a statement added that the move was in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

Those appointed include: Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam;

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi;

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman;

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh;

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed;

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru;

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke;

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe;

Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala;

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu;

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa;

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa;

According to Ngelale, President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.

