Tinubu appoints new Auditor-General of the Federation

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who announced this in a statement Friday said the move was based the powers vested in the president by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended).

According to Ngelale, the “President approved Mr. Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified Mr. Chira as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office.”

Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, the statement said.

