Tinubu appoints new AMCON CEO, Executive Directors

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Gbenga Alade, as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), pending confirmation by the Senate.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Thursday.

In the same statement, three others were named as Executive Directors.They are: Aminu Ismail; Adeshola Lamidi and Lucky Adaghe.

According to Ngelale, “the President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees so as to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximize value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy.”