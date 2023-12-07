Tinubu appoints NCDMB Governing Council, Executive Secretary, others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Council and Management team of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who announced the appointment in a statement said the move was in conformity with Sections 71(1), 72, and 73 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (2010),

According to Ngelale, those appointed Thursday include: Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri — Chairman / HMS, Petroleum Resources; Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe — Executive Secretary; Oritsemyiwa Eyesan — Member / EVP Upstream, NNPCL and Gbenga Komolafe — Member / CEO, NUPRC

Others appointed into the board include Bekearedebo Augusta Warrens — Member; Nicolas Odinuwe — Member; Rapheal Samuel — Member; Sadiq Abubakar — Member and Olorundare Sunday Thomas — Member

President Tinubu expects this highly qualified body of experts to discharge their duties with his patriotic resolve to significantly enhance indigenous industry participation in the energy sector as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s mandate to achieve the goal of 70% indigenous content and participation in the nation’s energy industry during the lifespan of this administration, Ngelale said.

