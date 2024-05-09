Tinubu appoints Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas) as Co-Chairman, NCDMB Council

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), as the Co-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity)who disclosed this inna statement Thursday said the move was in line with his avowed commitment to establish a more efficient, targeted, and consistent approval process for unique oil and gas projects in the country.

Ajuri added that this is also to further ensure effective oversight of the gas aspect of the nation’s assets.

“The President remains committed to unlocking Nigeria’s immense gas potential to stimulate industrial development, job creation, and sustainable economic growth,” the statement said.