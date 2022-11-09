Tinubu appoints Bagudu to chair committee on agricultural development

By Muhammad Lawal

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed Kebbi State’s Gov. Atiku Bagudu to chair the Agricultural Development Committee of his Presidential Campaign Council.

Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Malam Yahaya Sarki, stated on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi that the presidential candidate announced his principal’s appointment in Minna at a town hall meeting with agricultural stakeholders.

He noted that the town hall meeting was attended by farmers, herdsmen and other groups from within and outside Niger State.

“Gov. Atiku is to chair the committee of the leadership of farmers sectorially.

“The committee is to fashion out the blueprint for the agriculture sector.

“The proposal Gov. Atiku has brought contains the most critical, the most promising roadmap to the prosperity of the country and to general agricultural development and future of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Sarki stated that Tinubu also extolled the various contributions of Gov. Atiku and his eloquent speech, saying: “not only that his speech is eloquent, but it is germane and stronger in its objectives and promise.

He added that Tinubu advised that all recommendations and memoranda on agriculture be channelled to Gov. Atiku’s committee.

He stated also that the APC presidential candidate assured that the Bank of Agriculture would be restructured for optimum performance to support farmers.

Sarki added that Gov. Bagudu accepted the appointment and promised to consolidate on the agricultural revolution achieved by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on food security. (NAN)

