Tinubu appoints Imam, Agbasi as Chairman, MD of FERMA

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

A statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said this was for a renewable term of four years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

The board members are:

Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam

Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi

Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

Member (South-East) — Dr Kenneth Ugbala

Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

The president urged the new appointees to continue to uphold effective and efficient service delivery in the agency.

He said that the agency was set to play a central role in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.(NAN)

