Tinubu appoints Imam, Agbasi as Chairman, MD of FERMA

By Ismail Abdulaziz
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Board and Management of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).
A statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said this was for a renewable term of four years, in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.
The board members are:
Chairman of FERMA Board — Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam
Managing Director of FERMA — Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi
Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman
Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh
Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed
Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru
Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke
Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe
Member (South-East) — Dr Kenneth Ugbala
Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu
Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa
Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa
The president urged the new appointees to continue to uphold effective and efficient service delivery in the agency.
He said that the agency was set to play a central role in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.(NAN)