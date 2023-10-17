Tinubu appoints Galadima Aminu as new PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ahmed Galadima Aminu to serve as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday night.

Ngelale also said that the new Executive Secretary / CEO of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.

“His appointment trails the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary / CEO, Bello Aliyu Gusau, to proceed on 90-days pre-retirement leave beginning on September 26, 2023”, the presidential spokesman said.

The President has directed the new Executive Secretary / CEO of the PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, to serve in acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four (4) years in office, beginning on December 26, 2023.

The President wishes the new PTDF Executive Secretary / CEO well in the discharge of his duties, the statement said.

