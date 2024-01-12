Friday, January 12, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinubu appoints Executive Director, Governing Council of Midstream, Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Tinubu appoints Executive Director, Governing Council of Midstream, Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
48

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a Governing Council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) to be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA):

In a statement on Friday, Chief Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity stated that the appointments include,”MDGIF Governing Council Chairman — Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas)

“MDGIF Executive Director — Mr. Oluwole Adama

“MDGIF Governing Council Secretary — Mr. Joseph Tolorunshe

“NMDPRA Chief Executive — Engr. Farouk Ahmed

“Representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

“Representative of the Federal Ministry of Finance

“MDGIF Independent Member — Ms. Amina Maina (North-East)

“MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Edet David Ubong (South-South)

“MDGIF Independent Member — Mr. Tajudeen Bolaji Musa (South-West)

The President mandates the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism in line with his administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.”

Previous article
S’ Court: PDP’s Jandor congratulates Sanwo-Olu
Next article
Housing Sector: FUTA Don calls for reappraisal of Public Private Partnership
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.