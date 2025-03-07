Tinubu appoints ex INEC Chair, Prof Jega, as Special Adviser

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Professor Attahiru Muhammadu Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu announced the appointment Friday, hoping to drive meaningful progress in the livestock sector and further strengthen national development efforts.

Jega, former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, co-chaired the Presidential Livestock Committee with President Tinubu.

The committee delivered comprehensive recommendations that underscored sustainable livestock reforms. One recommendation was the creation of the Livestock Ministry, which now has a Minister.

Jega, 68, is a member of the International Elections Advisory Council and the pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education in Kano State.

He served as the chairman of INEC between 2010 and 2015.

His appointment as special adviser to President Tinubu will reinforce the gains of the presidential committee and ensure the continued momentum of the reforms already in motion.