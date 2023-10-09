Tinubu appoints Durotoye, Nwabufo, Aliyu, others into Presidential Media Advisory Team

President Bola Tinubu has appointed fresh hands into what has been christened as Presidential Media Advisory Team.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) announced this in a statement Monday.

Those appointed according to the statement include: Fela Durotoye, Fredrick Nwabufo, Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe, Aliyu Audu and Francis Adah Abah.

The statement by Ngelale said, “President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following men and women to serve in the Office of the President under the Media & Publicity Directorate with full respect for the tenets of Nigeria’s federal character principle and the supremacy of merit:”

Those listed in the statement with their portfolios include: Mr. Fela Durotoye (Senior Special Assistant to the President — National Values & Social Justice); Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Public Engagement) and Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe (Senior Special Assistant to the President — Strategic Communications)



Othere appointees and their portfolios include: Mr. Aliyu Audu (Special Assistant to the President — Public Affairs) and Mr. Francis Adah Abah (Personal Assistant to the President — Special Duties)”

Ngelale further disclosed that President Tinubu has further approved the secondment of Mrs. Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe to serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

The President tasked “all new appointees who are serving in the Media & Publicity directorate to uphold the highest standards of decorum and decency in their engagements with all members of the public as they advance the President’s determined bid to renew the hope of Nigerians in a restructured economy and unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

