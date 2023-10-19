Tinubu appoints DG/CEOs of NBC, NTA, NAN, FRCN, NOA, NPC, VON, ARCON

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Chief Executive Officers for Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday.

According to Ngelale, those appointed include: Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director-General / CEO, National Orientation Agency (NOA); Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, Director-General / CEO, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Dr. Muhammed Bulama, Director-General / CEO, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN)

Others appointed include Mr. Charles Ebuebu, Director-General / CEO, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC),Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director-General / CEO; Voice of Nigeria (VON) and Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, Director-General / CEO —Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON)

Also appointed include, Mr. Ali Muhammed Ali, Managing Director / CEO News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Mr. Dili EzughahExecutive Secretary / CEO, Nigerian Press Council (NPC)

Ngelale added that “the President tasks the newly entrusted leadership in these important sub-sectors to innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function to unify our people, reshape mindsets, and showcase this great nation to the rest of the world.”

By these directives of the President, the above listed appointments take immediate effect, the statement concludes.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

