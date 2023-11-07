Tinubu appoints coordinator for presidential healthcare value-chain

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr Abdu Mukhtar, as the National Coordinator of the Presidential ‘Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain’ Initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative is domiciled under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

Ngelale said ” this strategic approval seeks to unlock billions of dollars of new investment into the nation’s healthcare-delivery system through a time-bound.

“Also cross-ministerial collaboration to restructure the ecosystem of Health Product manufacturing, Health Logistics services, Health Technology services and Health Retail services (e-Commerce).

” Others are : Health Provider facilitation, and Health Payor reform (Third Party Administrators and Insurers) .

“This is in order to achieve Measurable increase in the domestic manufacturing of generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, and devices.

Also, Reduction of outbound medical tourism by enhancing service quality in Nigeria while catalyzing alternative health ecosystems in-country.

“And Measurable increase in quantity of quality jobs across the value chain through enhanced FDI and local capital mobilization.” Ngelale added.

Until his appointment, Mukhtar was the immediate past Director of Industry and Trade Development at the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Prior to joining the AfDB, Mukhtar served as the Group Chief Strategy Officer of the Dangote Group of Industries, where he played a key role in the conglomerates expansion of its cement production footprint into 14 African countries.

In addition to important joint ventures in the power, oil and gas, and agriculture sectors.

This followed a four-year tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the FCTA’s Abuja Investment Company Limited from 2007 to 2011.

Mukhtar holds a Doctorate in Biotechnology from Boston University (USA) and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School (USA).

Similarly , he holds a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and a Medical Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The President expected that Mukhtar would bring to bear his vast experience and academic qualifications in the effective execution of the essential national assignment.

” Such that the massive economic boon represented by Nigeria’s healthcare-delivery system can move from potential and theory into reality and practice in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration,” he said(NAN)

