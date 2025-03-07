Tinubu appoints Chief Medical Directors for 6 federal hospitals

President Bola Tinubu has appointed six Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) for federal government-owned hospitals in Akure, Gombe, Azare, Lafiya, Maiduguri and Kafanchan.

By Salif Atojoko

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, in a statement on Friday, said the newly appointed CMDs and their hospitals are: Prof. Olusegun Ojo, CMD, Federal Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State, who previously served as pioneer CMD of Ondo State Specialist Hospital.

“Prof. Yusuf Abdullahi has been reappointed as the CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, following an outstanding performance during his first term. His reappointment underscores his exceptional leadership and contributions to the hospital’s growth.

“Dr Dauda Katagum, the Acting Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, has been confirmed as the substantive CMD,” said the statement.

It added that Dr Ikrama Hassan was appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the newly upgraded Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafiya, Nasarawa State.

A consultant physician, Hassan previously served as the Medical Director of the Dalhatu Ibrahim Arab Specialist Hospital before its elevation to a teaching hospital.

Similarly, Dr Ali Ramat, a Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, was appointed Chief Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopedic Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno.

The President also approved the appointment of Dr Haruna Shehu, a Consultant Family Physician, as Chief Medical Director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

“All appointments are for four years, effective from the respective dates of assumption of office.

Abdullahi’s second and final term as CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, commenced on Sept. 5, 2024.

Also, Katagum’s tenure as CMD of the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, took effect from Dec. 6, 2024.

Tinubu congratulated the newly appointed and reappointed Chief Medical Directors, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service delivery in their respective roles.

He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring all Nigerians had access to quality medical services. (NAN)