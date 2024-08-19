Tinubu appoints chairman of National Hajj Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Prof. Abdullahi Usman as the Executive Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).



By Salif Atojoko



Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Monday, said the appointment was subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“The President expects the new Chairman of NAHCON to discharge his duties with integrity, transparency, and utmost fidelity to the nation,” said Ngelale.

Usman is a scholar with qualifications from two Islamic centres of excellence – the University of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and Peshawar University, Pakistan.

He served previously as the Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board. (NAN)