Tinubu appoints Chairman, DG, others into Board of SEC

President Bola Tinubu has approved appointments into the Board of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including a Chairman and director -general among others.

A statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Friday unveiled the new board thus: Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka, Chairman; Mr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General; Frana Chukwuogor, Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement) and Mr. Bola Ajomale — Executive Commissioner (Operations).

Other board members appointed include: Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman, Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services); Mr. Lekan Belo — Non-Executive Commissioner and Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi , Non-Executive Commissioner.

Ngelale said the President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development.