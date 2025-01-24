Tinubu appoints board chairpersons for 42 agencies, others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Board Chairpersons for 42 federal organisations and a Secretary for the Board of the Civil Defence

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Board Chairpersons for 42 federal organisations and a Secretary for the Board of the Civil Defence, Immigration and Prisons Services.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Onanuga said that Tinubu also appointed a new Managing Director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a Director-General for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

He said the president directed the board chairpersons not to interfere wi

th the management of the organisations, emphasising that their positions are non-executive.

According to Onanuga, all the appointments take immediate effect.

He named Mr Hillard Eta (Cross River) as the Board Chairman, National Youth Service Corps and Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi (Lagos) as the Board Chairman, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Onanuga also named Dr Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) as Board Chairman, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola (Osun) as Chairman, National Sugar Development Council.

He said Tinubu appointed Sen. Magnus Abe (Rivers) as Chairman, National Agency for the Great Green Wall and Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu (Kebbi) as Chairman, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

Similarly, Mr Festus Fuanter (Plateau) was named Chairman, National Teachers Institute, Mr Raji Kolawole (Oyo), Director-General, National Board for Technical Incubation (NBTI) and Chief Victor Giadom (Rivers), Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Education Planning and Administration.

He also said that Tinubu approved the appointment of Malam Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa) as the Chairman of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and Mr Hamma Kumo (Gombe) as Chairman of the Industrial Training Fund.

Onanuga further stated that Donatus Nwankpa (Abia) was appointed Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Science and Technology Complex while Sen. Abubakar Maikafi (Bauchi) was named Chairman of Sheda Science and Technology Complex.

He disclosed that Tinubu named Nasiru Gawuna (Kano), Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi(Lagos), Chairman, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion and Prof. Abdulkarim Kana (Nasarawa), Chairman, National Steel Council.

Onanuga also named Musa Adar (Sokoto), Chairman, National Inland Waterways Authority and Malam Garba Muhammad (Kaduna), Chairman, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency.

Others announced were chairmen of the National Bio-Safety Management Agency, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe and Nigeria Railway Corporation among others. (NAN)