Tinubu appoints Aminu new PTDF head

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ahmed Aminu as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for a four years term in the first instance.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The new PTDF Executive Secretary/CEO has most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department of the Fund.

His appointment follows the application for retirement submitted by the outgoing Executive Secretary/CEO, Bello Gusau, to proceed on 90-day pre-retirement leave, beginning on Sept. 26.

The president has directed the PTDF new boss to serve in acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four years in office, beginning on Dec. 26. (NAN)

