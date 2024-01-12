Tinubu appoints Ali Nuhu, Akerele, Obi Asika, others as heads of Art, Culture Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has appointed eleven Chief Executive Officers,CEOs for agencies in the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.



This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Friday.

According to Ngelale, popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has been appointed as Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation.

The presidential Spokesman said “President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven (11) new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.”

The list of appointees include:

(1) Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre



(2) Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Censors Board

(3) Mr. Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture

(4) Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture

(5) Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum

(6) Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Arts

(7) Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies

(8) Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria

(9) Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation

(10) Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation

(11) Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments”

Ngelale further said, “President(Tinubu) mandates the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.”

