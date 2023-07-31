Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser on Media & Publicity

….Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngelale

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Willie Bassey, Director, Information

Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF disclosed this in a statement Monday.

According to Bassey, the appointment takes effect from 31st July, 2023 and would terminate at the end of this administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment”, the statement concludes.

