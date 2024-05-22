Tinubu appoints ACM Shehu Mohammed as FRSC Corps Marshal

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public

Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of

the Federation disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday

The appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from 20th May, 2024 in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the Commission, the statement said.

President Tinubu has tasked the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.





