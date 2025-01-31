Tinubu appoints Abba Aliyu MD Rural Electrification Agency

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abba Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

By Salif Atojoko

) President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abba Aliyu as the substantive Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

The appointment, effective from Jan. 23, is for an initial term of four years, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Spokesman, said in a statement.

Aliyu has been acting as the agency’s managing director since March 2024 until the confirmation of his appointment.

“He has over 20 years of experience in energy and organisational development in the private and public sectors.

“He has played key leadership roles in the on-grid and off-grid power sectors, as well as the water resources and transportation sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

“Previously, he was head of the Project Management Unit at the Nigeria Electrification Project; General Manager of Corporate Services, Projects, and Research.

”He was also the Deputy General Manager at Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET),” the statement said.

It added that Tinubu expects Aliyu to leverage his expertise to further the REA’s mission of providing rural communities with reliable electric power.

This would contribute to the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on sustainable energy and power. (NAN)