Friday, November 24, 2023
Tinubu appoints 8 new Permanent Secretaries

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service in the aftermath of recently concluded selection process by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

According to a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include: Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo; Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji; Rimi Nura Abba and Bako Deborah Odoh


Others equally appointed include: Omachi Raymond Omenka; Ahmed Dunoma Umar ;Watti Tinuke and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

President Tinubu, according to Ngelale, “anticipates that the new Permanent Secretaries, having emerged at the top of qualified candidates after a diligent assessment process, will deploy their expertise and competence in the effective execution of the Renewed Hope mandate to revitalize service delivery in all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the superceding interest of the Nigerian people.”

