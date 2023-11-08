Tinubu appoints 20 Federal Commissioners for National Population Commission

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of twenty Nigerians to serve as Federal Commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC) with nine current Federal Commissioners being appointed to a second term in office.

A statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) gave the list of appointees thus:



(1) Hon. Emmanuel Trump Eke — Abia

(2) Dr. Clifford Zirra — Adamawa — Reappointed

(3) Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke — Anambra — Reappointed

(4) Barr. Isa Audu Buratai — Borno — Reappointed

(5) Bishop Alex Ukam — Cross River

(6) Ms. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba — Delta

(7) Dr. Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu — Ebonyi

(8) Dr. Tony Aiyejina — Edo — Reappointed

(9) Mr. Ejike Ezeh — Enugu — Reappointed

(10) Mr. Abubakar Damburam — Gombe — Reappointed

(11) Prof. Uba Nnabue — Imo — Reappointed

(12) Ms. Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba — Kaduna

(13) Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa — Kano

(14) Hon. Yori Afolabi — Kogi

(15) Hon. Olakunle Sobukola — Ogun

(16) Hon. Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi — Ondo

(17) Sen. Mudashiru Hussain — Osun — Reappointed

(18) Ms. Mary Ishaya Afan — Plateau

(19) Mr. Ogiri Itotenaan Henry — Rivers

(20) Mr. Saany Sale — Taraba — Reappointed

Accordingvto Ngelale, the President charges the new and returning NPC Federal Commissioners to successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed.

