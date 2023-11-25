Tinubu appoints 10 board members for Finance Ministry, 2 for Customs Service

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 Nigerians to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, announced the appointments in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He gave the names of the new board of members as: Dr Shamsudeen Usman — Board Chairman, Dr Armstrong Ume Takang — CEO/Managing Director, Mr Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management, Mr Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management and Mrs Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk.

Others are: Mrs Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director, Mr Ike Chioke — Non-Executive Director, Ms Chantelle Abdul — Non-Executive Director, Mr Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director and Mr Bolaji Rafiu Elelu — Non-Executive Director.

Ngelale said the president placed a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises.

He said President Tinubu also wanted the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in trust of the Nigerian people.

‘’As a result, the president expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team,” he said.

The president also approved the appointment of two members of the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for a term of four years as representatives of the organised private sector.

Ngelale said Tinubu wished the new appointees well in their deliberations and expected the views and perspectives of the private sector would be fully articulated.

The spokesman said this was imbued in the objectives of the Renewed Hope agenda for active promotion and attraction of investment across multiple sectors of the economy.

This, he said, was based on the belief that the agenda would be realised through the efficient implementation of on-going reforms within the NCS.

By Ismail Abdulaziz (NAN)

