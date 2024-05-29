Tinubu appears before Joint Session of NASS, seeks collaboration with Executive Arm

President Bola Tinubu has urged the National Assembly to continue to collaborate with the executive arm for development and..

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu has urged the National Assembly to continue to collaborate with the executive arm for development and prosperity of Nigerians.

The President made the call Wednesday when he appeared before the Joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja as part of activities lined up to mark his first anniversary in office.

According to him the legislature should “continue to collaborate, work together, build our country”, adding “we have no other choice, it is our nation.

“No one, no other institutions or personality will help us, except we do it ourselves. No amount of aids that may be coming from foreign countries, or any other nations” will be enough.

“Let us work together as we are doing to build our nation, not only for us but for our generations yet unborn.

“But we must nourish this democracy, build this nation, so that the future of our great grand children, will be sure of prosperity and progress.

“I thank you for building the institution and building the country, you are foremost leaders that speaks for our people and you have been in the fore front of this struggle.

“Charting a new course and the question for development, I have submitted the last budget, you expeditiously passed it, we are walking the talk”.

He informed the lawmakers that he will soon bring the year 2024 supplementary appropriation bill” to the National Assembly.

Commending the National Assembly for its efforts in sustaining democracy, Tinubu said “This institution, the hallower chamber represents the consciousness for freedom and sense of belonging.

He said he began his journey to the presidency from the National Assembly, adding “without this house, probably, I may not find the part to the presidency.

Responding, President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio assured the president that the National Assembly would be expecting the 2024 supplementary bill for consideration.

NEWSDIARYONLINE correspondent noted that Tinubu “didn’t read a prepared speech. The Senate President said, the president only “waka pass” and he could just greet them any way he wanted. He could take a bow and go or decide to say a word, the choice was his. Tinubu then chose to say he came as a mark of respect for the NASS.”

Two presidential media aides yesterday disagreed over Tinubu’s appearance and speech before the Joint session of NASS.While Bayo Onanuga said Tinubu would appear before NASS, Ajuri Ngelale said the earlier assertion about the president’s appearance before NASS on Wednesday was false and unauthorised.