Tinubu: APC inaugurates special council for 2027

By Adeyemi Adeleye

An APC group in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, the Tinubu Lagos State Ambassadors (AATLSA) has inaugurated a special executive council ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Director-General of AATLSA, Chief Rasak Fasesan, unveiled the 80-member team at a meeting of the Mandate Political Group (TMM), a political caucus within APC, in Lagos on Thursday.

At the meeting, titled ‘Tinubu Agenda 2027,’ Fasesan, also the Babaloja General of Oshodi-Isolo LGA, explained that the ceremony was part of preparations for both the upcoming council poll and President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 campaign.

Fasesan, popularly known as Ajanaku Alakoso, stated that the party would leave no stone unturned in mobilising both old and new members ahead of future elections.

He added that the special party executive council was drawn from all the wards in the council area.

APC stalwart, Chief Dele Ogunshakin, also spoke, emphasising the need to mobilise party members who had been inadvertently sidelined.

Ogunshakin said: “This forum brings leaders together to unite them and give them a sense of belonging. It is key for mobilising the party for the next election.

“Some may see 2027 as distant, but once you blink, it’s near. The last presidential election wasn’t perfect, but we’ve fixed the issues.”

Mr Hakeem Sokunle, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, also spoke. He represented Oshodi-Isolo Constituency I from 2015 to 2023.

Sokunle said: “We must reset APC in Oshodi-Isolo. The special exco will bring many new people into the fold. We must prepare for the next election.

“This inauguration shows we are ready for Asiwaju’s second term as president. The Mandate Group (TMM) is fully committed, and many prominent figures attended.”

The event was attended by scores of party leaders, market, and community leaders from Oshodi-Isolo LGA.

Attendees wore Ankara uniforms provided by the party and were entertained by musical bands until late evening. (NAN)