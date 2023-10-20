Tinubu announces partial waiver of ‘No Work, No Pay’ order against ASUU members

President Bola Tinubu has approved the partial waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” Order that was placed against striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) following the commencement of their eight-month industrial action which began on February 14, 2022 and was terminated on October 17, 2022.

Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who announced the waiver in a statement Friday said the move was in line with the Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy.

The partial waiver will enable ASUU members “to receive four (4) months of salary accruals out of the eight “, the presidency said.



Ngelale said, “In view of his determination to mitigate the difficulties being felt during the implementation of key economic reforms in the country, as well as his recognition of the faithful implementation of terms which were agreed upon during the fruitful deliberations between ASUU and the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the grant of an exceptional last waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” Order on ASUU, which will allow for the previously striking members of ASUU to receive four (4) months of salary accruals out of the eight months of salary which was withheld during the eight-month industrial action undertaken by the union.

“The President has directed the grant of the waiver with a mandatory requirement that the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment must secure a Document of Understanding (DoU) establishing that this exceptional waiver granted by the President will be the last one to be granted to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and all other Education Sector Unions.”

