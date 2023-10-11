Tinubu announces appointments in communications, innovation, digital economy sectors 

President Bola Tinubu has approved fresh appointments into some Federal Agencies.

According to a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) the appointees include new and returning Chief Executives across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.



The statement named Aminu Maida as the new EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)



Tinubu also appointed Nkechi Egerton-Idehen as the MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT).

Even more, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi retained his position as DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).



Dr. Vincent Olatunji has also been named as the National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)



The statement also named Tola Odeyemi as Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Furthermore, Ngelale said, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

The new Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy is Idris Alubankudi.

By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect, Ngelale said.

