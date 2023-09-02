Tinubu amends NDDC Board, Management

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Ondo State Representative nominee, Mr. Victor Akinjo, with a new Ondo State Representative nominee, Hon. Otito Atikase.

A statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale also revealed that the President has equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative nominee, Mr. Asi Oku Okang, with a new Cross River State Representative, Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

“Furthermore, the immediate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed to a second term and will remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment,” he stated.

