Tinubu, Afenifere leaders to meet over action plan – PCC

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate, said he would present his Action Plan to Pa Reuben Fasoranti and other Afenifere leaders in Akure, for their appraisal.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



He said during the presentation, Tinubu would brief the Yoruba leaders on how he intended to tackle the economic and other problems the country was currently grappling with.

Onanuga said the 80-page action plan, christened Renewed Hope, was formally launched in Abuja on Oct. 21 by President Muhammadu Buhari.



“On Oct.17, Tinubu addressed a coalition of Arewa groups in Kaduna during which he highlighted the key elements of the plan, especially as they benefitted the people of Northern Nigeria,” Onanuga recalled.

He said the APC presidential candidate and a former two-term governor of Lagos State, would similarly speak on his plans before the Yoruba group, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti on Sunday.



He added that he would on Tuesday in Lagos, discuss with the chambers of commerce in the South-West on how he intended to improve the economy of Nigeria to achieve a double digit growth.



Afenifere was formed as a socio-cultural and political organisation for the Yoruba people of Nigeria, with Chief Abraham Adesanya as its leader and late Chief Bola Ige as deputy leader at the time. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

