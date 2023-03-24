Tinubu administration will transform economic landscape of Nigeria – APC chieftain

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Chieftain of the ruling APC, Mr Austin Oleho, says the victory of Bola Tinubu and Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia will change the economic landscape of the country and promote rapid economic growth.

Oleho said this in his congratulatory message to the President-elect Bola Tinubu and Benue State Governor-elect, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia on their victory at the polls.

He also congratulated the Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as well as the Benue State Deputy Governor-elect, Dr Sam Ode.

Oleho, who was a major contender in the race for the Benue South Senatorial race under the APC, expressed confidence that Tinubu would waste no time in uniting the nation while giving everyone a sense of belonging.

He described Bola Tinubu as a dogged fighter and democrat who left footprint on the sands of time owing to his antecedents.

The APC chieftain expressed hope that Nigeria would finally see the light at the end of the tunnel as the economic realities being faced by the citizens would become history.

He called on aggrieved parties to close ranks and work with the incoming administration so that the dividends of democracy would be evenly distributed.

Oleho, while extolling the virtues of the Benue State Governor-elect, Alia, noted that “when the righteous are on the throne, the people rejoice”.

He expressed confidence that Alia had the requisite capacity to lead the state out of the present quagmire into an era of rapid economic growth by harnessing the state’s enormous potentials for meaningful development.

He advised the party hierarchy to consolidate on the victory, by carrying everyone along while rewarding those who have contributed immensely to the growth success of the party. (NAN)