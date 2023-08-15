Tinubu administration remains committed to deepening democracy in Nigeria, says VP Shettima

…Receives IPAC at the Presidential Villa

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima has assured that the Tinubu administration remains strongly committed to deepening democracy in the country, stating that all Nigerians must work together to nurture the nation’s democracy.

Vice President Shettima stated this Tuesday when he received on a courtesy visit some leaders of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Vice President, “ours is a young nation, a young democracy and there has to be a sense of belonging, a sense of inclusivity by all component units in the federation. The beauty of democracy is that it is about inclusivity, it is about give and take and as such the Tinubu administration is strongly committed to deepening our democratic values.”

While speaking to the delegation led by the National Chairman of IPAC, Engr. Yahaya Sani, the VP commended the role played by IPAC towards ensuring that there is stability in the polity.

VP Shettima said “IPAC deserves some commendation, we value you, IPAC keeps our democracy going, you deserves commendation. Honestly, I will strive to nurture and strengthen this relationship with the full confidence and backing of my principal.

The Vice President told the delegation that though the country was going through some challenges at this time, he was optimistic that given the policies and decisions that have been taken by the new administration, it is a matter of time that the country will soon overcome these economic challenges, especially those related to the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the President has a lot of regards and empathy for Nigerians. “In the coming months, the economy will stabilize and Nigerians will come to appreciate the policies of the Tinubu administration. The government has a robust plan in the pipeline for addressing these economic challenges facing the country presently.”

Earlier in his remarks, Engr. Yahaya Sani congratulated the Tinubu administration on its inauguration and expressed the readiness of IPAC to support the new administration to move the country forward. He said that IPAC is for national unity, inclusivity and dialogue, adding that opposition parties need to contribute to the progress of the country. He affirmed his trust in the ability of President Tinubu to transform the country.

In the delegation of IPAC were Abba Kawo Ali, Ag. National Chairman, NNPP; Alhaji Shehu Masa Gabam, Chairman, SDP; Sylvester Ezeokenwa, National Chairman, APGA; Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, National Chairman, ADC; Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, Deputy National Legal Adviser, PDP; Hajia Zainab Ibrahim, Assistant Secretary General, APC, among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

