Tinubu administration and Nigeria’s Afro-centric foreign policy

Since Independence in 1960 Nigeria has made Africa the centrepiece of its foreign policy. It seeks to strengthen Africa’s unity while portraying the country as a regional power.

The policy has continued to command commendation from diplomats from around the world as they praise Nigeria’s doggedness in promoting Africa’s interest without compromise its position as regional leader.

As President Bola Tinubu takes over the mantle of leadership of leadership from the outgone Muhammadu Buhari some diplomats and observes in of events in intrntional relations have urged the new administration to sustain the policy.

The also urged the new government to improve on the age-long policy where necessary.

They explained Nigeria’s foreign policy to have been characterised by a focus on Africa as a regional power and by attachment to several fundamental principles such as peaceful settlement of disputes; non-alignment and regional economic cooperation and development.

They said foreign policy could also be used as an instrument for gfighting povery, insecurity; among other social challenges.

Mohamed Abdelmannan, the Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) it was commendable that Nigeria maintained its peace and unity in spite of the economic and political challenges it faced during the Buhari administration.

He also said it was also commendable that even as it face some internal challenges, Nigeria was able to achieve some diplomatic milestones.

“ Buhari has increased the weight of Nigeria in the regional and international fora, in particular the ECOWAS, where Nigeria takes the lead and the influential position.

“Buhari also sought to maintain peace and security in the country through the regional cooperation and coordination in the Lake Chad Organisation. Stability of the Lake Chad countries contributed to the stability of Nigeria and vice versa

“President Buhari, his contribution in the work of the African Union (AU) resulted in the selection of Nigeria’s Representative to head the AU Peace and Security Commission, which brought about peace and security throughout the continent.

“Politics is always about talking different languages to realiss the same goal. So, President Tinubu is expected to go different roads and use different tools that might lead to the same goals and objectives.

“We are also looking forward to President Tinubu’s government to work closely with Sudan Government, to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations, and to benefit from the untapped resources of the two countries”, he said.

He said in a post-war Sudan Nigeria would be expected to play key role in rebuilding the country physically and economically.

Similarly, Mr Bobby Moroe, former South Africa High Commissioner to Nigeria said through its pro-Africa diplomatic disposition and international connections, Nigeria helps to fight Apartheid in the country.

Moroe said this in a literary piece on PRTimes Africa, adding that Nigeria-South Africa relations is anchored on mutual respect, solidarity and understanding.

“In less than a year after ascending to the presidential seat, President Buhari invited former President Jacob Zuma to Abuja. This was the first State visit to Nigeria following Buhari’s inauguration as the president of Nigeria.

“Former President Zumba’s visit also afforded both leaders the opportunity to iron out several issues and usher in a new dawn of cooperation, both politically and economically.

“President Buhari invited President Cyril Ramaphosa, for a working visit from July 10 to 11, 2018; this was President Ramaphosa’s first official visit to Nigeria as the Head of State.

“The bilateral meeting between President Buhari and President Ramaphosa focused on strengthening and deepening diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“On June 8, 2018 Nigeria also supported South Africa’s candidature for non-permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2019-2020,” Moroe said.

Similarly, Mrs Toure Maman, Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, at the 59th independence anniversary celebration of the country in Abuja, called for deeper economic cooperation with Nigeria toward improving mutual trade relations between the two countries.

Maman said: “The economic upturn will not have been possible without cooperation with Nigeria. Indeed, Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria maintain excellent ties of friendship and cooperation, since the (beginning of) diplomatic relations in 1961.

“Our bilateral relation has deepened in recent years by the will of President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.”

In the same vein, Prof. Jonah Onuoha, Head of Political Science Department, University of Nigeria Nsukka, underscored the need for Nigeria to always keep the aspiration for playing a bigger role in the international community alive, to ensure the sustainable growth.

Onuoha said, “Nigeria should continue its work towards obtaining a permanent seat in the UNSC representing Africa.

“Nigeria should also work actively in the process of reforming the United Nation system, including reforming of Security Council by expanding the base of permanent membership and reforming the Council’s working methods.

Sustaining these gains and making inroads into other areas require a lot of diplomatic efforts and Nigeria cannot afford to fail Africa and other sub-regional interests.

They require the incumbent administration to tighten its loincloth and lead Africa to the path of diplomatic greatness. Anything less could be considered a failure.

