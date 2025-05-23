Tinubu addresses one-party state outcry, describes Buhari-era forex arbitrage as ‘grandfather of corruption’





President Bola Tinubu has attributed the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s growing support to its outstanding achievements in less than two years in office, assuring Nigerians that the country will not become a one-party state.

At the APC Renewed Hope Agenda Summit, held at the State House Conference Centre on Thursday, President Tinubu addressed party leaders, the National Working Committee, the leadership of the National Assembly, and the Progressive Governors’ Forum, which comprises 22 governors. All collectively endorsed him for a second term.



Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) said in a statement that the party convened the summit to review the administration’s two-year performance across key economic sectors.

The President said his administration’s focus on economic reforms for long-term gains has continued to receive positive reviews from within and outside the country.

“A one-party system is not suitable for democracy. We are one party ruling and carrying on with the aspirations of Nigerians. You don’t expect people to remain in a sinking ship without a life jacket. I am happy with what we have accomplished and expecting more people to come; that’s the game,” he added.

President Tinubu said citizens have the constitutional right to choose between associations.

“I thank every one of you. I am thoroughly inspired. We are just halfway through the journey that started 24 months ago,” he said.

The President thanked members of the Federal Executive Council for courageously pursuing the vision of a better Nigeria and the party leadership and National Assembly for their support.

“Together, we pledged to confront Nigeria’s challenges head-on by rebuilding the trust, fostering prosperity and restoring our nation’s economic quest.

“Today, I am proud to affirm that our economic reforms are working. Nothing good comes easy in life. All of you have been through life, and sometimes, only hard decisions can make things easy in the future.

“We couldn’t just afford to spend the future of our children and unborn babies.

“Through our Renewed Hope Agenda, our administration pledged to tackle economic instability, improve security nationwide, reduce corruption, reform governance, and lift our people out of poverty.

“How fast could you have rebuilt this country? If you allow the arbitrage in the exchange rate to continue, that is the grandfather of corruption. You could see EFCC recover over seven hundred and fifty-something houses from one person,” he said.

The President admitted that the reforms were tough decisions but assured Nigerians they were necessary.

“Yes, we encountered challenges when we assumed office in May 2023, but we have made progress by implementing difficult, long overdue but necessary economic reforms.

“We have eliminated the arbitrage-driven multiple foreign exchanges, and our far-reaching tax reforms are coming.

“Because of the reforms, our country now attracts foreign direct investments that will ultimately create jobs and produce much-needed goods and services that will significantly improve the standard of living of our people,” he said.

The Progressives Governors Forum Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the President had provided inspiring and visionary leadership and deserved a second term in 2027. He thus moved a motion passing a vote of confidence in the President and endorsing him for the 2027 race.

Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani, seconded the motion.

The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas also praised the President for purposeful and inclusive leadership.

The leaders of the National Assembly said they would support the President for a second term in office and also moved a motion to endorse him.

The APC Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, who led the NWC members to endorse President Tinubu for a second term, said the President would be the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential elections.

“I urge all members to reject internal sabotage. Engage communities, listen to citizens, and build a political structure beyond elections,” the former Kano State governor added.

Ganduje urged members to renew their commitment to the principles that united the party and inspired its formation.

“Let us rally behind President Bola Tinubu, support our policies, and deliver the Renewed Hope Nigerians rightfully deserve,” he stated.

The conference reviewed key sectors, including health, infrastructure and security.