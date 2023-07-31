Tinubu addresses Nigerians in nationwide broadcast at 7pm

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu would make a broadcast to the nation on Monday at 7 pm.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the broadcast may not be unconnected with the pledge by Tinubu-led admiistration to maintain an open-door policy through informing Nigerians about its policies and programmes.

The issues of the fuel subsidy removal, its economic impact as well as the various palliatives for Nigerians may dominate the president’s speech.

Alake urged television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.(NAN)

